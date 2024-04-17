The Genius Rice Hack For Keeping Bread Warm On The Table
Who likes fresh hot bread with their meals? Show of hands! Whether it's rolls, cornbread, or a baguette, bread is the perfect dinner companion. However, unless you're at a restaurant that will readily supply you with hot bread, it will likely go from piping hot to stone cold before you finish your meal.
Fortunately, there's a simple way to keep your bread warmer longer without leaving it in the oven or reheating it in the microwave. You won't even have to leave your seat come dinner time. You can keep bread warm on your table, all you need is a little rice. Far from just a side dish, rice has many practical applications that don't involve eating it — although, contrary to popular belief, you probably shouldn't toss a wet phone in rice to dry it because that could damage your device.
Rice retains heat surprisingly well, which is why some people have fashioned the grain into a makeshift heating pad. In addition to helping with a sore or pulled muscle, a rice heating pad can be conveniently used to keep bread warm at your table. Rice gives off moisture as well as heat, which also should prevent your bread from drying out. All you'll need is a paper bag.
How to use the rice hack
No, the paper bag isn't for anyone's face. We recommend using a paper bag instead of paper towel or a napkin to hold the rice. It is sturdier than the latter options and should minimize your chances of accidentally making a mess in your kitchen. Likewise, you don't want to use a plastic bag because you will microwave the rice. Moreover, if you choose something too thick like a Tupperware bowl, the heat won't transfer properly.
Simply toss some rice in a paper bag. You should use around 2 cups, but you may opt to use more rice and a bigger bag if you have a lot of bread. From there, microwave your rice for a few minutes. The bag will form a warming base for the bottom of your bread basket. To lock in the heat, cover your paper bag with a cloth or napkin. From there place your bread and then wrap the top of your basket in a cloth to keep things toasty!
Rice works well as a heating element due to its small size and the quantity of grains. The heat is transferred through a process called conduction whereby heat moves through objects via direct contact — the larger the surface area the quicker the heat is transferred. Heated for just a couple of minutes, a homemade rice heating pad can keep its heat for around half an hour. This should be plenty of time to finish your meal.
Other ways to keep bread warm
So when it comes to keeping bread warm for longer, there are other methods besides this genius rice hack. For instance, you can make a homemade warmer using ceramic pie weights. Depending on the brand, ceramic pie weights are microwave-safe and can also be heated in the oven as well. Wrap them in foil and heat them on low heat in the oven. From there, wrap them in a cloth similar to rice. Ceramic pie weights cost anywhere from $5 to $15 online, but they have the extra benefit of helping your baking as long as you avoid this pie weight mistake.
If you have some dried beans or corn in your pantry, you can also use these similarly to rice. Just toss them in the microwave as they're also great retainers of heat. However, it's worth noting that beans may carry an odor.
You can also use a cast-iron skillet, but you won't have the convenience of microwaving it — FYI, when you stick metal in the microwave, it can cause sparks and fire. If you're using a cast iron skillet, you'll have to heat it in the oven on a low heat. Be careful not to burn your table in an attempt to keep your bread warm by placing it on a trivet (hot pad). Finally, you can buy some food-safe heating pads, but they tend to be a pricier option.