The Genius Rice Hack For Keeping Bread Warm On The Table

Who likes fresh hot bread with their meals? Show of hands! Whether it's rolls, cornbread, or a baguette, bread is the perfect dinner companion. However, unless you're at a restaurant that will readily supply you with hot bread, it will likely go from piping hot to stone cold before you finish your meal.

Fortunately, there's a simple way to keep your bread warmer longer without leaving it in the oven or reheating it in the microwave. You won't even have to leave your seat come dinner time. You can keep bread warm on your table, all you need is a little rice. Far from just a side dish, rice has many practical applications that don't involve eating it — although, contrary to popular belief, you probably shouldn't toss a wet phone in rice to dry it because that could damage your device.

Rice retains heat surprisingly well, which is why some people have fashioned the grain into a makeshift heating pad. In addition to helping with a sore or pulled muscle, a rice heating pad can be conveniently used to keep bread warm at your table. Rice gives off moisture as well as heat, which also should prevent your bread from drying out. All you'll need is a paper bag.