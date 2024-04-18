How To Spot The Subtle Difference Between Hardneck And Softneck Garlic

Garlic, the most wonderful of foods, comes in more varieties than you might imagine if you simply buy the occasional head from the grocery store. For one thing, there are two general types of garlic: hardneck and softneck, with "neck" referring to the plant's stem. Hardneck garlic plants produce a tall (and delicious) flowering stem, while their softneck cousins sprout leaves. (So-called elephant garlic is a type of leek, so we shall speak no more of it, here.)

Since stems are usually removed before the garlic hits produce shelves, you can tell the difference between hardneck and softneck garlic in a couple of other ways, as well: By the number of cloves per bulb, and by the texture of the skin. Softneck garlic has a lot of smaller cloves per bulb (between eight and 20), while hardnecks might only manage a half dozen or so. Softneck garlic has a milder flavor and comparatively lengthy shelf life, so that's the kind you'll usually find in the store. But if you can get your mitts on the hardneck variety — say, at your local farmer's market — there's more to learn.