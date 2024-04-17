An Expert Weighs In On The Best Wine To Pair With Green Curry

Pair a steak with a full-bodied red wine, and fish or chicken with a crisp white. This standard wine pairing rule is drilled into the brain after one wine tasting, but what about when it comes to finding an ideal wine to pair with dishes with more complex flavor profiles, especially meals loaded with spices and seasonings like green curry? There are a few key elements and essential wine pairing tips to keep in mind, such as balancing the acidity and sweetness of both the curry and the wine. But Gabriel Corbett, sommelier of the two-Michelin-starred Jônt restaurant in D.C., has shared a few specific recommendations with Daily Meal for pairing wine with green curry.

"Green curries with more aromatics can be fun with a blanc de blancs Champagne or with a high end Junmai Daiginjo sake," Corbett told Daily Meal. A blanc de blancs Champagne, meaning a Champagne made entirely from white grapes, is clean and crisp, and will be higher in acidity than your green curry, helping to round out the strong aromatics while gently cooling down some of the spice.