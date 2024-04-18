Create More Fond In Your Pot Using A Simple Water Trick

Usually, when you brown meat, you want everything super dry; that has traditionally been the advice for how you get a good crust through searing. But if your real goal is to create more fond — brace yourself — you may actually want to add water to your pan.

Fond is the layer of browned bits and residue that all deglazing pros know is the secret weapon for flavor. It's the basis of braises and pan sauces. The more fond you accumulate, the more flavorful your sauce will be. The secret to creating more fond is to simmer the meat in a little water; this coaxes out more juices, allowing them to brown on the bottom of the pan. Tests by Cooked Illustrated show that this technique is highly effective in increasing the amount of fond in the bottom of your pan by drawing more juices and fat out of the meat.

Of course, there are few instances when you'll want to simmer the meat headed for your dinner plate. Instead, consider this an opportunity to use what would otherwise be considered food waste: the trimmings. After searing your cut of meat, remove it from the pan and let it rest. Add in your diced-up trimmings and a bit of water, and let it simmer until the water evaporates. Remove the bits and you'll be left with plenty of fond to deglaze into an incredibly flavorful dish. It gives a whole new, tasty meaning to reduce, reuse, and recycle.