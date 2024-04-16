McDonald's Is Giving Its McCrispy Some Limited-Time Cajun Flair

McDonald's has one thing to say with it's new McCrispy chicken sandwich: Laissez les bons temps rouler. The new Cajun style chicken sandwich features spicy, creamy Cajun ranch and applewood smoked bacon. The standard sandwich comes with crinkle-cut pickles, and the deluxe version comes with Roma tomatoes and shredded lettuce. It will be available at participating locations for a limited time starting April 22.

The original McCrispy sandwich is usually topped with mayo, but McDonald's said this Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy is "inspired by the soul food flavors of the South." Cajun seasoning is usually a blend of paprika, thyme, file powder (ground sassafras), parsley, and scallions, though there is some variation. Cajun food differs from Creole food in that it usually has a bit of a kick, but it's not meant to be light-you-on-fire spicy. If you like the spicy McCrispy but find it a little too hot — or love the spicy McCrispy but want to change it up — this Cajun version may have you saying ça c'est bon. It might not be on the list of Cajun dishes everyone needs to try, but it's bound to be popular with fans of the Golden Arches.