14 Ways To Take Canned Collard Greens To The Next Level

Canned collard greens are a convenient way to enjoy an iconic American food. They're almost synonymous with Southern food culture, with the bitter greens, closely related to kale, serving as the backbone for countless Southern classics. This vegetable is particularly important in African American food culture, with the greens traveling to the United States from Africa, and many dishes incorporating collard greens have become standby staples over hundreds of years.

Canned collard greens take a lot of the hassle out of preparing these tough, fibrous greens. If prepared poorly or not cooked for long enough, collard greens can be near-inedible, and with the canned version, there's no risk of this: All you have to do is open it up, heat your veggies, and you're good to go. The unfortunate truth, however, is that canned collard greens can be pretty boring without a little care. Although many brands pre-season their greens, they can still lack flavor and any textural variation, and can often have an insistent saltiness that comes at the expense of any layers of taste. However, whether your canned collard greens are preseasoned or not, there are tons of ways to jazz them up.