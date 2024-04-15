Every Cayman Jack Canned Margarita Flavor, Ranked

Sometimes, you want to enjoy a refreshing, crisp margarita without busting out the blender or fussing with combining all the ingredients. Enter Cayman Jack to the rescue. Legend has it that Cayman Jack survived a run-in with a 10-foot black caiman, the most robust species of the alligator family. While this may or may not be factual, what is certainly true is that Cayman Jack could prepare a mean cocktail. His libations were a labor of love and can now be purchased in convenient pre-mixed cans.

These ready-to-drink fermented malt beverages are produced using a proprietary multi-stage filtration process that removes gluten. Though the products are not labeled as gluten-free, they are subjected to the R5 Competitive ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) test to confirm they have only 5 parts per million of gluten, making them a delicious and suitable option for those requiring a gluten-free alternative to other malt beverages.

As a chef with nearly 18 years of professional experience, the author of a gluten-free cookbook, and a margarita snob, I was intrigued by the Cayman Jack brand. I had the opportunity to taste-test both the Classic flavors and the newly introduced Sweet Heat variety packs. I evaluated each based on aroma, taste, and overall adherence to the advertised flavor combination. You can read more on that at the end of this ranking, but for now, here's which Cayman Jack canned margarita flavor ranked supreme.

