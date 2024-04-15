Every Cayman Jack Canned Margarita Flavor, Ranked
Sometimes, you want to enjoy a refreshing, crisp margarita without busting out the blender or fussing with combining all the ingredients. Enter Cayman Jack to the rescue. Legend has it that Cayman Jack survived a run-in with a 10-foot black caiman, the most robust species of the alligator family. While this may or may not be factual, what is certainly true is that Cayman Jack could prepare a mean cocktail. His libations were a labor of love and can now be purchased in convenient pre-mixed cans.
These ready-to-drink fermented malt beverages are produced using a proprietary multi-stage filtration process that removes gluten. Though the products are not labeled as gluten-free, they are subjected to the R5 Competitive ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) test to confirm they have only 5 parts per million of gluten, making them a delicious and suitable option for those requiring a gluten-free alternative to other malt beverages.
As a chef with nearly 18 years of professional experience, the author of a gluten-free cookbook, and a margarita snob, I was intrigued by the Cayman Jack brand. I had the opportunity to taste-test both the Classic flavors and the newly introduced Sweet Heat variety packs. I evaluated each based on aroma, taste, and overall adherence to the advertised flavor combination. You can read more on that at the end of this ranking, but for now, here's which Cayman Jack canned margarita flavor ranked supreme.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
8. Strawberry Margarita
Last but certainly not least place on this ranking is the Strawberry Margarita. While I occasionally enjoy assorted fruity margaritas, I am somewhat picky about how well-balanced the fruit is with the lime and tequila, or the sweet agave nectar as the case may be. You want the fruit to be present but not so prominent that it overpowers the base ingredients of the cocktail. This, unfortunately, was the biggest flaw of this beverage.
From the aroma to the flavor, the strawberry notes in this drink were almost synthetic, resembling something akin to a hard candy rather than fresh fruit. Even the hue of the beverage was notable, resembling something akin to fruit punch. A hint of jamminess lingered on my tongue after I took a sip, which wasn't unpleasant and could be tempered by diluting this drink with club soda or some of the plain margarita. Overall, I'd give this beverage a C grade. It was tasty but verging on cloyingly sweet and lacking in nuance.
7. Tangy Tropical Margarita
Next to last on this ranking of Cayman Jack canned margarita flavors is the Tangy Tropical Margarita. This offering is part of the Sweet Heat variety pack. The combination of passionfruit, mango, orange, guava, and agave nectar is designed to transport you to a tropical island with a refreshing hint of sweetness and mild heat.
Its ability to capture the vibe of the island breeze and sand on your toes of a tropical getaway is where this beverage shone. Though the mango was the star in aroma and flavor, the other fruits weren't lost in translation. What was missing was the margarita essence. The near-overpowering sweetness of this drink overshadowed the acidity and agave. It also lacked anything resembling spiciness, even though that's what the Sweet Heat selection aims for. I may have detected something akin to chili in the flavor but, for my money, if I am anticipating something with some heat, that heat should be notable.
Because it lacked spice, was too sweet, and the acidity of the margarita was overshadowed, I gave this beverage a C+ grade. It needed a bit more complexity and fidelity to its margarita origins. Nonetheless, this beverage would be very sippable on a hot summer day, particularly if you added in a hint more tequila and lime juice.
6. Spicy Lime Margarita
The Spicy Lime Margarita ranks next on this Cayman Jack canned margarita lineup. This is another of the selections included in the Sweet Heat variety pack. Classic margarita flavors of agave and lime are elevated with a hint of jalapeño pepper for a subtle combination of sugar and spice designed to help satiate and cool you on a hot summer night.
Where this beverage succeeds is in capturing all of the notes it advertises. From the aroma to the flavor, the capsaicin kick of the jalapeño is there, but it's very mild. So much so that it's somewhat unbalanced, in my opinion, particularly compared with a margarita infused with hot honey. Again, I want the heat to be more noticeable if purchasing a beverage that's intended to be spicy.
In this drink, the sweet overwhelms the heat, and both mute the acidity of the lime juice that would make it a more well-balanced libation. That said, I would still give this beverage a B- grade and could see myself enjoying a cold one at the poolside during a summer barbecue, with a squeeze of fresh lime to brighten it up.
5. Margarita
The original Margarita ranks next among the Cayman Jack flavors. This beverage is a decent-quality margarita with a sparkling twist. It has a refreshing aroma that's redolent with notes of lime and is highly carbonated, giving an extra pop of brightness when sipping it.
The agave is pleasant and fragrant but also confers a more prominent sweetness than my go-to favorite margaritas generally do. That said, it's not overwhelming or cloying, just notable. A hint less sugar and a touch more lime would be more refined and nuanced for my palate, but this is not a deal breaker. I could easily see drinking a cold one on a hot summer day, sitting on the beach while eating a substantial bowl of classic fresh guacamole and salty chips to cut the sweetness.
While this isn't the best ready-to-drink canned margarita-flavored malt beverage I have ever had, it is a good drink. I would give it a solid B grade.
4. Watermelon Margarita
The Watermelon variety ranked fourth among Cayman Jack canned margarita flavors. This beverage was a mixed bag for me, but it had some redeeming factors that landed it above others. The bubble gum pink-hued drink had an aroma that, while watermelon-forward, smelled more akin to a Jolly Rancher than fresh fruit. This initially concerned me, even though I like Jolly Ranchers. I anticipated the flavor matching the aroma and concealing anything resembling margarita notes.
I did not need to worry, however, as the taste was far less sickly sweet than expected. There was a decent amount of tartness that was both refreshing and true to its margarita origins, which gave it somewhat more nuance and made it infinitely more drinkable. This would be the ideal accompaniment to a smoky pulled pork served with coleslaw, potato salad, and apple pie at an impromptu gathering on a warm summer night. I give this clever beverage a B+ grade and would gladly drink it again.
3. Mango Margarita
My affinity for mango-flavored foods and beverages has surfaced again in sampling this drink. The Mango Margarita exemplifies a beverage that perfectly uses this ingredient, from aroma to color to flavor. From the moment you pop the can open, the tart, tropical, sweet scent of the perfectly ripe mango fills your nostrils. Its peachy hue is visually appealing, and its carbonation is present but not enough to mask the nose of the mango.
The flavor of this drink is on point, sweet but not excessively so, with just the right amount of acidity and tart lime to drive home the margarita notes. This beverage is beautifully well-balanced and endlessly drinkable, or sessionable in industry terms. It did not rank higher because the top two slots were occupied by rather unusual flavors that appealed to my curiosity and sense of childlike playfulness. That said, this beverage garnered a solid A- from me.
2. Sweet Heat Peach Margarita
The Sweet Heat Peach Margarita from the variety pack landed in second place. This drink packs a punch in flavor and complexity, leaning into its spicy and sweet elements without one flavor overshadowing the other. From the get-go, the aroma is markedly that of bright, fresh peaches with a distinctive chili undertone that perks up your nostrils. The color is a coral hue with a healthy amount of carbonation, giving it a refreshing mouthfeel.
Its flavor begins with overtly peach notes, and though you can taste the chili-like flavor, the heat is not in your face. As you swirl the drink around your mouth, the sweetness and margarita-like acidity from the lime juice slowly make way for a delicate yet notable spiciness that's ideally balanced. Where other flavors failed to fulfill the advertised combination of sweetness and heat, this succeeded, making it a success in my book. This libation garners a solid A grade from me.
1. Grilled Pineapple Margarita
The winner of my favorite Cayman Jack margarita flavor was the Grilled Pineapple. This was one of the options in the Sweet Heat variety pack. Even though I was unsure how this would fit the description, it succeeded somewhat unexpectedly. Heat, in this case, denoted the smokiness and complexity conferred by grilling sweet fruit. It's an elegant drinking experience in a league of its own compared with all the other margarita varieties I sampled.
Its aroma is pineapple-forward but subtle. The color is a delicate amber hue, and the carbonation is quite vibrant. While I was concerned this would mute the flavors of this drink, it did not. It helped to enhance the smokiness while spreading the acidity of the lime juice and balancing out the sweetness of the fruit. While you may think the grilled pineapple flavor would completely overshadow the margarita-like undertone, it didn't. Instead, it's complemented and elevated by it. This beverage is a knockout home run. I give it an enthusiastic A+ grade.
Methodology
The products sampled for this ranking were all provided by Cayman Jack. I chilled them before sampling them and did so in one sitting. In conducting any ranking, I employ as many senses as I can to thoroughly assess the quality of each food or beverage I sample. Though it's not entirely possible to be completely objective in my evaluation, I do attempt to leave my personal preferences and biases out of my overall results, opting to look at how well particular ingredients are incorporated and how faithfully the intended flavor combinations are executed. That said, occasionally my preferences creep into my fondness of a flavor, like the Mango Margarita. I hope this ranking provides all the information you need to decide which variety pack or flavors of Cayman Jack you will pick up for your next festive summer gathering with friends and family.