Baking Soda Can Seriously Come In Clutch For Extinguishing Grease Fires

Although cooking can be relaxing and therapeutic, it does come with some risks. Any time you cook with heat, you risk a fire. There are many methods for extinguishing fires, but when it comes to grease fires, you have to be extremely careful with how you put them out. Grease is common in the kitchen, whether used in a frying pan, a smaller countertop fryer, or even a deep fryer (like when deep-frying a Thanksgiving turkey).

One option to put out a small grease fire is to smother it with baking soda; it's one of several uses for this incredibly versatile household staple and great cleaning agent. But use your best judgment here, because if you can't immediately put the fire out or it's not small, you should call 9-1-1. Grease fires can start when cooking oil or fat gets too hot. Cooking oil can burst into flames if it gets hot enough to boil and smoke. You probably have baking soda in your pantry or fridge, but there's a catch — only use it if the fire is small because you'll need a lot of it.