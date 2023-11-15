How Long Should It Take To Deep Fry A Whole Turkey?

Every Thanksgiving, finding a viral video of someone attempting a deep-fried turkey that ends in some mishap, usually involving overflowing oil, is practically inevitable. Nonetheless, people continue to do so — and for good reason. If done correctly, deep frying a turkey produces juicy meat and extra crispy skin. Arguably, the primary appeal of frying a turkey is that it doesn't take as long to cook.

When you roast a turkey in the oven, you can expect to wait several hours until it's done, or about 15 to 20 minutes per pound. That isn't precisely ideal if your guests are extra hungry or you need the oven space. On the other hand, deep frying a turkey requires only three to four minutes per pound. This means it takes about 15 to 20 minutes for a 5-pound turkey. However, even if you're feeding a crowd with a 20-pound turkey, you'll still be able to get dinner on the table in 60 minutes, or 80 at most, by deep frying it.