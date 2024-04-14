The 3 Essential Steps To Know For Safe Barbecuing

Chef-approved grill tips can help you become a grill master, but food safety is equally important when cooking steaks, burgers, and chicken. In this case, there is a three-step maintenance and cleaning process you can employ to reduce the chance of foodborne illness. It involves preheating the grill, brushing food debris from the grates, and applying oil to make the next round of maintenance a whole lot easier.

Pre-heating the grill has two essential purposes when it comes to cleanliness. First, it helps kill off some of the bacteria that's accumulated since your last barbecue-fest. Second, it makes it easier to remove the lingering food debris, which can form an incredibly tight bond with the grill grates. It's estimated that a typical grill harbors millions of microbes, making the popular cooking appliance more bacteria-laden than a toilet seat. Along with the bacteria resulting from remaining food debris, it can also attract wildlife looking for a quick bite to eat, which can then spread bacteria of their own. (So always close the lid before calling it a night.)