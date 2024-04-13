The Fork Scoring Technique For Perfectly Cut Toffee Pieces

In the realm of homemade sugary delights, toffee is an easy confection can be customized to fit your current cravings. The difference between toffee and caramel has everything to do with consistency. Those in the mood for a hearty crunch instead of a chewy treat should look past caramel and try DIY hard toffee, made with only white or brown sugar and butter that sets into a brittle-like, easy-to-break confection. However, while the rustic look of jagged toffee chunks is fine for some, you might want to create perfectly uniform squares to give as gifts — a difficult task, unless you score the still-warm candy first.

Once toffee is cooked to the "hard boil" stage in a pot (and yes, a candy thermometer is important for telling when), it is poured into a lined pan or baking sheet and left to cool until hardened. To set the stage for evenly-divided pieces, once your toffee begins to cool and takes on a thicker consistency, use a knife to make indents on the surface. Once it's fully set, you should be able to easily break it apart into even squares. The only tricky part is determining when your candy is cool enough to hold its shape once scored. Luckily, a popular and easy method can tell you if your confection is the right consistency for sectioning. All you need is a handy kitchen fork.