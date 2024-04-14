What It Means If Your Costco Rotisserie Chicken Is Green

Along with the store's innumerable bulk products, Costco is also well-known for its tasty rotisserie chicken. However, one member of the warehouse retail chain made a troubling discovery after a recent purchase and headed to Reddit to get some more insight. Upon digging into the chicken, the shopper found that a portion of the meat was an unappealing green color. The accompanying photo was so off-putting that it was concealed under a spoiler tag to prevent squeamish Redditors from inadvertently laying eyes on it. Lots of commenters pointed out that it looked like a case of green muscle disease, and it's not unique to Costco chicken.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), ischemic myopathy (green muscle disease's formal name) results from disruptions in the blood supply to the bird's pectoral — or breast — muscles. Commercially reared poultry tend to have far larger breast muscles than they would normally, which means that the blood supply to the muscles is inadequate. Because the blood supply is already insufficient, the flow of blood can be completely cut off if the bird flaps its wings vigorously. In addition to turning green, the muscle tissue also becomes tough and stringy.