The Secret To Stretching Pizza Dough For Restaurant-Quality Results

There's nothing more comforting and crowd-pleasing than a tasty homemade pizza, but making a perfect pie is not always as easy as it looks. Arguably, the most challenging part of making your own pizza from scratch is stretching the dough. To prevent the dough from sticking to your hands and your work surface, it's common to pour flour on your cutting board and over your ball of dough. However, you may want to think twice before reaching for your flour — too much of it will actually ruin your dough, so opt for olive oil instead.

Before you begin stretching your dough, spread a thin coating of olive oil on your cutting board (you may also want to apply a few drops to your hands for good measure). The olive oil serves multiple purposes: It prevents your dough from sticking to your work surface and hands, it makes it easier to stretch, and it helps create a beautiful golden brown crust with tremendous flavor.

Dusting your cutting board and hands with too much flour will dry out your dough. It will make it difficult to stretch and likely result in a dense, stiff crust. You'll be amazed at how well olive oil works in its place for stretching your pizza dough. Follow a few other useful tips and you'll be well on your way to stretching pizza dough like a pro in no time.