The Top Tip You Need To Follow When Cooking Oxtail

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smothered, stewed, braised, jerked — however you prepare it, oxtail is delicious. This hefty, bony cut of meat can be intimidating to work with, though, and getting it nice and tender can take skill and time. Though it can be tempting to pass off the task of cooking it properly to the experts, cooking it at home can be rewarding if you know how — and there are a few key tips to ensuring it turns out melty and falls off the bone.

The number one tip to follow when it comes to cooking oxtail is to braise it. Braising oxtail at a low temperature over hours will give you the best results in the end; plus, it's a double-whammy of deliciousness. As the oxtail braises, it cooks down, and the juices and fat render off. Season the stock it's simmering in, making it all the more flavorful. The stock simmers and cooks the tails gently, breaking down the meat until it's softened and ready to eat. When the tails reach 160 degrees Fahrenheit on the inside, that means it's time to dig in.