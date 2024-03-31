The 4 Best And 4 Worst Old-School Dishes To Order At A Steakhouse

When you're in the mood for a steak, sometimes it's nice to sit back and let someone else do the cooking. Yet, with so many different menu items to pick from, ordering from a steakhouse can feel like a daunting task. Which dishes are worth it? That can be a tough question to answer.

Menus are always changing as food culture evolves, leading to new fusions that become trendy. But most steakhouses also tend to feature old-school, more traditional dishes. For many, these classic menu items retain an enduring allure, and their presence is fundamental to what defines a steakhouse. At the same time, some of these time-honored dishes can be surprisingly underwhelming — so much so that it might even make you wonder how they became so popular to begin with. If you want the lowdown on which steakhouse dishes often fall flat and which ones give you the most bang for your buck, then you're in the right place.

As someone who's spent years developing recipes and working in professional kitchens, I've come up with some suggestions based on my experiences preparing and eating these dishes to help nudge you in the right direction. Of course, taste is highly subjective, and there's nothing wrong with really digging certain foods or disliking others. I tend to prioritize ordering traditional steakhouse dishes that I am less likely to make myself on a regular basis, due to time constraints and their intensive preparation, and many of these selections reflect that.