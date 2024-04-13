Brazil's Iconic Brigadeiros Have A Political Past

The received history of those delectable little Brazilian chocolate truffles known as brigadeiros has everything: a handsome political candidate, women's suffrage, post-war rationing, and the culinary triumph of resourcefulness over scarcity. It's also likely wrong — at least to the origin of the sweet, if not the name. While it's entirely true that the dessert became associated with the (failed) 1946 presidential candidacy of Air Force Brigadier Eduardo Gomes (thus the origin of the name "brigadeiros"), it's likely that these little candies made from condensed milk, butter, and cocoa powder already existed and were simply utilized for political promotion.

How cool is that, anyway? Why make boring old buttons and posters of your favorite political candidate when you can hand out little chocolatey treats at meetings instead? When it comes to brigadeiros, it's as worth looking into the history of its name and origin as it is eating one (or three — they're freakin' delicious).