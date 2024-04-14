Give Scrambled Eggs A Flavor Boost With The MVP Of Pantry Staples

Scrambled eggs rank amongst the simplest of dishes — in theory. After all, it's just a matter of cracking, whisking, and stirring, right? Wrong — at least if you want to achieve a fluffy texture and satisfying taste profile. The basic tutorial for making scrambled eggs includes using a non-stick pan, adding liquid, beating your eggs before putting them into the pan, and moderating your heat. But there's more to great scrambled eggs than the process by which they are made, and that involves enhancing flavor.

In reality, there are literally endless ways to make this dish. From simple scrambled eggs with spinach and tomato to a version decked out with ham and cheese, it's a meal that provides plenty of room for experimentation in both techniques for the best scrambled eggs and making the most of simple ingredients to curate the best flavor. One powerful tool you likely have in your kitchen, but may not be using in your scrambled eggs, is soy sauce, and it's definitely something you should consider.