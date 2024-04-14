Give Scrambled Eggs A Flavor Boost With The MVP Of Pantry Staples
Scrambled eggs rank amongst the simplest of dishes — in theory. After all, it's just a matter of cracking, whisking, and stirring, right? Wrong — at least if you want to achieve a fluffy texture and satisfying taste profile. The basic tutorial for making scrambled eggs includes using a non-stick pan, adding liquid, beating your eggs before putting them into the pan, and moderating your heat. But there's more to great scrambled eggs than the process by which they are made, and that involves enhancing flavor.
In reality, there are literally endless ways to make this dish. From simple scrambled eggs with spinach and tomato to a version decked out with ham and cheese, it's a meal that provides plenty of room for experimentation in both techniques for the best scrambled eggs and making the most of simple ingredients to curate the best flavor. One powerful tool you likely have in your kitchen, but may not be using in your scrambled eggs, is soy sauce, and it's definitely something you should consider.
Why soy sauce?
It's a staple for a reason. Soy sauce has a long history in Asian cuisine, and it hasn't been difficult to get the rest of the world on board either. With an essence that's salty and umami, soy sauce brings a rich and flavorful profile to a wide variety of dishes. With this in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise that it's also a perfect pairing for eggs, which can be bland and uninspired on their own.
In truth, scrambled eggs are rarely unaccompanied in the pan. We commonly stir them with a liquid of some sort, such as water, milk, or cream. Then we season with salt and pepper. The advantage of soy sauce as a seasoning is that it brings saltiness without any grit. Plus, it evenly distributes throughout the scrambled eggs for consistent flavor with each bite. In addition to acting as a salt replacement, or at least a supplement, the umami in soy sauce creates a deep and complex flavor boost that takes your scrambled eggs from plain to piquant.
Eggs and soy sauce: a memorable marriage
Eggs and soy sauce have a well-established relationship. Think about the best fried rice you've had and you'll likely remember some eggs in the mix. The same goes for egg drop soup, which is regularly partnered with a drizzle of soy sauce. In fact, chefs around the world rely on the soy sauce/egg combination for just about every kind of cooking method. From boiled eggs to fried eggs over rice, soy sauce is a versatile option for upping the flavor of your favorite egg dish. It's one of many ingredients celeb chefs use in their scrambled eggs and soy sauce offers a palatable partnership with egg salad too.
When making scrambled eggs with soy sauce, add it while whisking the eggs before cooking. Remember that soy sauce is a salty addition, so dial back on the normal amount of salt you add or you'll end up with too much of a good thing. Along those lines, if you decide you need a bit more flavor after your first bite, you can drizzle soy sauce on top instead of salting.