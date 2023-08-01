For Delicious Gourmet Pizza, Canned Figs Are Just As Good As Fresh

Not all fruit on pizza is as controversial as pineapple. Italians might have strong feelings about the tropical topping, but when it comes to other fruits, especially figs, it's fair game. In Rome, people have served figs on white pizza and focaccia for generations, and today, it's still a popular street food. Figs come into season twice in the summer, which means they're usually plentiful if you live in an area where they grow. In figless climates, however, you're at the whim of your grocery store's availability. If you want to make a pizza with figs like the Italians do, but you can't find fresh figs, even in the high season, don't sweat it. Canned figs work just as well.

Canned figs don't have quite the same texture as fresh figs. But once you bake everything in a pizza oven at high temperatures, fresh figs lose a lot of their structure. Canned figs are a perfectly fine substitute if you can't source any fresh fruit.

And if you have a source of fresh figs, be sure to can some extras for later. Fig season is only in the summer, and if you have a stash of canned figs, you can use them year-round when you need a white pizza fix.