House Red Vs A $200 Bottle? A Wine Expert Explains Why There Is No Wrong Choice

Choosing a bottle of wine when dining out can quickly turn stressful and fraught with uncertainty. Opting for the house red or white could diminish your dining experience, while purchasing an expensive bottle could leave you concerned about your budget. To find a solution to this common wine conundrum, Daily Meal spoke with Doreen Winkler, owner of Orange Glou in New York City. As the first and only wine shop focused solely on orange wines (which involves a skin-contact winemaking technique that's responsible for orange wine's notable color), Winkler has some smart advice to help you select a quality bottle.

First, it helps to understand what "house red" or "house white" means. According to Winkler, "House wine is typically wine the restaurant orders in bulk and sells to customers at a good profit margin." The sommelier and natural wine purveyor said house wines can be "decent," but there's usually a more favorable choice available. However, Winkler urges diners to factor in their personal preferences, stating, "It is about your own taste buds and what you like for yourself — if you like the wine, enjoy it!"