In its most basic form, brines are made with a ratio of one cup of salt to one gallon of water. This no-frills, no-fuss brine is ideal if you want to simply tenderize your asparagus and infuse it with whispers of flavor-enhancing salt. But if you're an adventurous foodie, you can jazz up your brine with added ingredients for a more flavorful batch of asparagus.

For starters, adding a small amount of sugar to a saltwater brine can balance the salty flavor profile while bringing out the slept-on sweetness of asparagus, and facilitating a golden-brown char during the cooking process. Acidic ingredients like vinegar or citrus juice from a zesty lemon or lime can brighten the flavor of the asparagus, mellowing out its occasional bite of bitterness. Beyond the basics, whole garlic cloves can infuse the asparagus with a satiating allium flair, while whole peppercorns can give it a subtle hint of warming spice. Similarly, bay leaves, thyme, rosemary, or dill can infuse the asparagus brine with a garden-fresh aroma that you can smell and taste in equal parts.

Bear in mind that brining asparagus isn't an on-the-fly kitchen tip and it can take up to four hours at room temperature to fully tenderize and season the veggie. If you're planning on enjoying this flavor-packed asparagus hack for dinner, it's best to start the process at lunch so you don't wind up trying to rush perfection in the evening.