Here's How You Can Snag A Free Dunkin' Cold Brew On 4/20

Dunkin' Donuts first launched cold brew in the summer of 2016, quickly jumping on the cold brew train. And with this promotion, they don't seem to show any signs of slowing down. Dunkin' was already one of the most popular sellers of iced coffee, but there's a difference between iced coffee and cold brew.

Cold brew is made by steeping the beans in cold water, while any hot-water-brewed coffee served over ice can technically be considered iced coffee. Cold brew is often naturally sweeter than iced coffee, and Dunkin' offers different flavoring options to level up the drink. Occasionally, Dunkin' has offered specialty cold brews, like caramel chocolate cold brew.

But Dunkin' doesn't stop at the cold brew. They've even amped up the classic sweet cold foam with flavor specials before, like chocolate cold foam. Luckily, a topping of sweet cold foam is included in the April 20 promotion, plus any additional flavor shots and custom swirls. Special promotions and discounts pop up in the app for Dunkin' Rewards members frequently as well, like when Dunkin' recently dropped its first ever members-only drink — a Brownie Batter Signature latte — in February. As long as you make a purchase on the Dunkin' app as a rewards member on April 20, you'll get to enjoy a free cold brew with all the fixings you like.