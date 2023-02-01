Dunkin' Is Debuting Its First Ever Members-Only Drink This Month
If you're a fan of Dunkin', it pays to join the coffee chain's rewards program, Dunkin' Rewards. Each dollar you spend earns rewards points, and you can earn even more with "Boosted Status" if you're a frequent visitor. Points are converted into rewards, and exchanged for something as small as three Munchkin Donut Holes for 150 points, up to any size Signature Latte for 900 points. Plus, members receive birthday bonuses, special members-only offers, and exclusives.
As a Dunkin' Rewards member, you also have the ability to order ahead in the app, ensuring that your order will be ready for pickup by the time you get to the store. This can be used to order anything from Dunkin's menu, including its new Cupid's Choice Donut and Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin' Refresher.
Alongside its new Valentine's Day-themed treats, Dunkin' is introducing a drink that only its rewards program members will be able to order.
The Dunkin' drink that will only be available in the app
Dunkin's new Brownie Batter Signature Latte is the chain's first-ever member-exclusive drink, according to a press release from Dunkin'. The drink takes inspiration from one of Dunkin's most beloved donuts: The Brownie Batter Donut. For those craving the ultimate chocolate drink, this iced latte combines espresso with brownie batter flavor. The drink is topped off with whipped cream, sprinkles, and a mocha drizzle. It will only be available to order in-app for all Dunkin' Rewards members.
Though this drink may be exclusive, that isn't stopping the excitement. Fans of the chain took to social media to share their thoughts on the new drink. One Twitter user wrote, "Dunkin finally brought Brownie Batter back & this is the best news I've had in weeks." Another fan posted a comparison to another popular drink, saying "all the love comes out for PSLs when they come out in late summer, but the real prime time flavor is Brownie Batter Latte szn at dunkin."
If you aren't a rewards member but want to try this specialty drink, sign up here.