Dunkin' Is Debuting Its First Ever Members-Only Drink This Month

If you're a fan of Dunkin', it pays to join the coffee chain's rewards program, Dunkin' Rewards. Each dollar you spend earns rewards points, and you can earn even more with "Boosted Status" if you're a frequent visitor. Points are converted into rewards, and exchanged for something as small as three Munchkin Donut Holes for 150 points, up to any size Signature Latte for 900 points. Plus, members receive birthday bonuses, special members-only offers, and exclusives.

As a Dunkin' Rewards member, you also have the ability to order ahead in the app, ensuring that your order will be ready for pickup by the time you get to the store. This can be used to order anything from Dunkin's menu, including its new Cupid's Choice Donut and Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin' Refresher.

Alongside its new Valentine's Day-themed treats, Dunkin' is introducing a drink that only its rewards program members will be able to order.