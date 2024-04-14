Expert Tips On The Best Way To Store Fresh Mozzarella
If you regularly make homemade pizza or other dishes that call for mozzarella cheese, chances are you've picked up a bag of the shredded variety at the store. However, there's also fresh mozzarella, which is a little different. The fresh version is typically found in round balls of varying sizes and comes packed in liquid rather than in dry, sealed bags. It's important to note that while low-moisture shredded mozzarella can last quite a while if you just pop the bag back in the fridge, the fresh kind needs a little bit more TLC.
The Daily Meal spoke with Kathleen Serino, training and curriculum manager at Murray's Cheese, in an exclusive interview to get a feel for what makes this dairy product different and how to store it. "When it comes to fresh mozzarella in liquid, think of it like a fresh piece of fish: you want to eat it sooner rather than later to enjoy its maximum deliciousness," she explained. "I actually prefer to keep my cheeses in containers."
Keeping your cheese sealed and moist is key
Whether you make your own mozzarella or buy a moist variety from the store, Kathleen Serino said that one key part of correct storage is to wrap your cheese up. "Low-moisture mozzarella, as in cut from a loaf, is fine to stay in a tight wrap, such as plastic," she noted. If you don't tightly wrap the dairy product, it can dry out and take on a crumbly texture thanks to contact with the air.
Beyond sealing your cheese, Serino explained that ensuring it has enough moisture is also essential. "Fresh in liquid should remain in its liquid, which helps it retain moisture," she said. "If the liquid is low, you could top it off with a bit of filtered water and salt, but usually not necessary." Once again, this helps prevent it from drying out and losing its smooth, soft texture.
Dissolving about a tablespoon of salt in a cup of water should give you the right level of saltiness, and you can add a bit of this mixture to your mozzarella. If you alter the ratio, remember that this will lead to a sweeter or saltier cheese, depending on whether you added more or less salt.
Temperature matters too
If you're unsure of whether or not to refrigerate your fresh mozzarella, Kathleen Serino said that once you've opened your cheese and taken it out of the liquid, "it should be chilled quickly." If you don't it will likely lose its shape and flatten out. However, Serino admitted that her favorite way to enjoy mozzarella cheese is at room temperature, although you're welcome to enjoy it cold if you prefer it that way.
Just note that once you're done eating the cheese, Serino advised against leaving it out of the refrigerator for more than two hours, although drier versions, like loaf mozzarella, can last a little longer. "Good rule of thumb: the higher the moisture content of the cheese, the more it likes refrigerated storage," she explained.
So, the next time you make homemade fresh mozzarella or pick up a juicy ball from the supermarket, keep these tips in mind to ensure your cheese doesn't go to waste or lose its succulent flavor.