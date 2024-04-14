Expert Tips On The Best Way To Store Fresh Mozzarella

Whether you make your own mozzarella or buy a moist variety from the store, Kathleen Serino said that one key part of correct storage is to wrap your cheese up. "Low-moisture mozzarella, as in cut from a loaf, is fine to stay in a tight wrap, such as plastic," she noted. If you don't tightly wrap the dairy product, it can dry out and take on a crumbly texture thanks to contact with the air.

Beyond sealing your cheese, Serino explained that ensuring it has enough moisture is also essential. "Fresh in liquid should remain in its liquid, which helps it retain moisture," she said. "If the liquid is low, you could top it off with a bit of filtered water and salt, but usually not necessary." Once again, this helps prevent it from drying out and losing its smooth, soft texture.

Dissolving about a tablespoon of salt in a cup of water should give you the right level of saltiness, and you can add a bit of this mixture to your mozzarella. If you alter the ratio, remember that this will lead to a sweeter or saltier cheese, depending on whether you added more or less salt.