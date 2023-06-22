Customers Are Fighting Back Against Buffalo Wild Wings' New Takeout Fee

Buffalo Wild Wings is being targeted by a class action lawsuit due to a takeout fee that customers are calling "false and deceptive." Today reports that the hot wing chain had recently been "testing" a $0.99 fee added to takeout orders at select restaurants. The fee was then spotted on some receipts by diligent customers and was quickly met with outrage.

According to a Reddit post in r/BuffaloWildWings, these fees appear to have been around for about a year. This is a flat fee that is added to all takeout orders regardless of the order size. The user who wrote the post says this fee was added to an order of six wings, implying that it was a roughly 12% charge meant to "operate [its] takeout business."

In a more recent post that was appropriately shared to r/MildlyInfuriating, one Redditor wrote, "I've gone from living in a time when delivery was free to a time when I have to pay to pick up my own food." Plenty of other commenters were quick to point out that this added takeout fee not only seems unfair because it actually saves on labor from waiting tables but is also misleading compared to simply raising prices to reflect the necessary costs. These are the same claims reflected in the class action lawsuit that is currently in the discovery phase.