The Sticky Bakery Item McDonald's Rolled Out In The '80s
McDonald's isn't shy about making changes to its menu, but these modifications still manage to break the hearts of some of the fast food chain's most devoted customers. Take its popular snack wraps, which are unlikely to return despite having plenty of wistful fans. Then there are the items that have been all but lost in the haze of time. The brand's Caramel Pecan Roll definitely falls into this category, as younger patrons might not even be aware of its existence.
The decadent bakery delight, which featured ample caramel sauce, pecans, and cinnamon, was created by chef René Arend, who was also responsible for developing the now iconic McNugget. In the early '80s, Arend devised the sugary, nutty baked good to serve as a sweet breakfast option for McDonald's customers. The item was initially released in a limited capacity, though there's no indication that it ever made its way to all locations. What is known is that the item is no longer available on McDonald's menus, which means it went the way of the chain's other beloved baked goods.
McDonald's baked goods used to be more plentiful
McDonald's McCafe made its American debut in 2001 in an effort to bring a coffee shop experience to fast food fans. Along with an updated coffee shop design, the McCafe offered patrons a selection of coffee drinks and baked goods, such as muffins. The coffee-centric concept got its start in Australia in the early '90s and was eventually expanded to locations around the globe.
Sadly, beloved McCafe bakery items got the axe in 2023, which resulted in the loss of three baked goods (it should be noted that these items were added to the menu in 2020). Along with the apple fritter and blueberry muffin, the restaurant also ceased selling a cinnamon roll that shared slight similarities with the Caramel Pecan Roll introduced in the '80s, albeit without the caramel sauce or pecans. While the chain still offers sweets to customers, there's not much that can rival the glory of René Arend's original Caramel Pecan Roll.
How to fill the void left by McDonald's Caramel Pecan Roll
With the demise of McCafe baked goods, Mcdonald's sweets selection is pretty lacking. Sure, you can enjoy a variety of ice cream-based desserts if the ice cream machine is cooperating (keep in mind that dysfunctional McDonald's ice cream machines are likely dirty, not broken), but baked goods are few and far between. The only thing that comes close to the Caramel Pecan Roll introduced in the '80s is the baked apple pie, and even that is a bit of a stretch.
Notably, the baked apple pie does not include the sticky, pecan-flecked topping that made the roll such a joy to eat. Instead, it features a top dusted with sugar, which adds an admittedly pleasing texture. The fruit pie also features cinnamon within the filling. McDonald's apple pie is perfectly satisfying when it comes to dessert options, but some fans of the fast food chain feel it pales in comparison to the chain's previous iterations of baked goods.