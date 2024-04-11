The Sticky Bakery Item McDonald's Rolled Out In The '80s

McDonald's isn't shy about making changes to its menu, but these modifications still manage to break the hearts of some of the fast food chain's most devoted customers. Take its popular snack wraps, which are unlikely to return despite having plenty of wistful fans. Then there are the items that have been all but lost in the haze of time. The brand's Caramel Pecan Roll definitely falls into this category, as younger patrons might not even be aware of its existence.

The decadent bakery delight, which featured ample caramel sauce, pecans, and cinnamon, was created by chef René Arend, who was also responsible for developing the now iconic McNugget. In the early '80s, Arend devised the sugary, nutty baked good to serve as a sweet breakfast option for McDonald's customers. The item was initially released in a limited capacity, though there's no indication that it ever made its way to all locations. What is known is that the item is no longer available on McDonald's menus, which means it went the way of the chain's other beloved baked goods.