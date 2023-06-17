The 10 Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Cakes
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream cake -– especially those brand-name favorites we all know and love. Today, we're showcasing the 10 best store-bought ice cream cakes, as we explore the sweetest creations that have graced the aisles of supermarkets and freezer sections near you.
Whether you're celebrating a birthday, a promotion, or simply need a pick-me-up after a bad day, these frozen marvels are here to rescue you from the clutches of the ordinary. Join us as we dig deep into the delightful layers, swirls, and candy pieces that make these ice cream cakes a force to be reckoned with. From the plain Janes to the decadent creations, we analyzed them all to ensure you select the best option out there.
Warning: Reading this article may cause spontaneous ice cream desire, uncontrollable sugar cravings, and the sudden urge to throw a party just to have an excuse to devour an entire ice cream cake. Proceed with caution, and let the frosty festivities begin!
1. Carvel
Carvel, the legendary titan of frozen delights, reigns supreme in the realm of ice cream cakes. Founded in 1934, this OG brand's ice cream origin was a happy accident and has become a staple in the lives of many. These cakes are a marriage made in dessert heaven, where creamy dreams and fluffy fantasies unite. While its original ice cream cake is known all over the country featuring a mix of vanilla and chocolate ice cream layered with that chocolate cookie crunch, the company also features a dazzling array of delectable combinations. From cookie dough extravaganza to caramel fudge frenzy, Carvel takes your taste buds on an exhilarating rollercoaster ride.
Furthermore, Carvel knows that presentation is everything. The company's ice cream cakes are works of art, with intricate designs and vibrant colors that will make your jaw drop. Whether it's a whimsical character cake for a child's birthday or an elegant creation for a fancy celebration, Carvel delivers a visual feast that will have everyone snapping Instagram-worthy photos. Who doesn't love a good Fudgey the Whale cake?
Carvel's ice cream cakes are the apex of frozen confectionary perfection. They combine heavenly flavors, thrilling textures, and eye-catching aesthetics, all in one glorious package. Surrender to the enchantment of Carvel, and let your taste buds embark on an unforgettable journey to frozen paradise. From accessibility to price, Carvel really can't be beaten.
2. Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone is known for its decadent ice cream flavors, and that delicious goodness translates to its custom cakes. From birthday creations to signature candy cakes, you're in for a sumptuous treat, as Cold Stone doesn't settle for ordinary flavors. The company dives headfirst into a pool of delicious imagination, crafting concoctions that will blow your mind. It takes your favorite candy bars, cookies, and fruits and blends them seamlessly into ice cream, creating a symphony of texture and taste that will leave you weak in the knees. It's like a treasure hunt for your tongue, with every bite revealing a delightful surprise.
And here's the cherry on top (pun intended): customization. Cold Stone Creamery lets you become the ice cream maestro, allowing you to choose your cake, ice cream flavors, and mix-ins. It's like being a dessert Picasso, creating a masterpiece that perfectly suits your cravings. They say life is all about choices, and with Cold Stone Creamery, you'll feel like the ice cream cake commander-in-chief.
However, these cakes can be on the pricy side, starting at $40 per cake. The storefront locations can also be hard to find depending on where you live, but this taste -– it's truly one of the best around and worth the trouble.
3. Ben & Jerry's
Ben & Jerry's: Everyone knows this famous Vermont brand and its stellar ice cream. The company is not afraid to push the boundaries of taste bud tantalization. From Cherry Garcia to Chunky Monkey, its ice cream creations are like a flavor symphony that'll make your taste buds groove like nobody's watching. But did you know Ben & Jerry's also has ice cream cakes that you can customize? These cakes truly step up the ice cream cake game with signature ice creams that simply can't be matched.
Ben & Jerry's sources its ingredients with the utmost care, supporting fair trade and sustainable practices. So when you devour these ice cream cakes, not only are you treating yourself to pure frozen ecstasy, but you're also supporting a company that believes in making the world a better place, one spoonful at a time.
However, you pay for what you get, with round cakes starting at $30 and sheet cakes starting at $60. And, not all Ben & Jerry's locations offer cake services. While the taste is there, accessibility is not and pricing is not. But if you're looking to splurge, we promise you won't be disappointed.
4. Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen has been hailed as an ice cream champion since 1940, but its cakes are also a huge hit. This long-standing brand knows how to keep things fresh and exciting. With an array of flavors, it caters to every ice cream lover's wildest dreams. From classic chocolate and vanilla to fruity explosions like strawberry and tropical paradise, these ice cream cakes are a symphony of flavors that will make your taste buds do a happy dance.
And let's not forget the magic of toppings. Dairy Queen sprinkles its ice cream cakes with an array of goodies that take indulgence to new heights. Whether it's a blizzard of candy pieces, a crown of crunchy nuts, or a river of luscious fudge, every bite is a delightful surprise. It's like a treasure trove of deliciousness hidden beneath a layer of frozen perfection.
The company has pre-made, in-store options, along with customizable cakes, including its newer Blizzard cakes with candy pieces embedded in that delicious ice cream. However, you can only buy these cakes at specific DQ locations, as they are made in-store, but with a ton of options throughout the country, you're sure to find one at a location near you. From price to taste, DQ is an ice cream cake champion.
5. Friendly's
Whether you grew up enjoying a trip to Friendly's for breakfast, dinner, or dessert, everyone can agree this family-friendly spot is a local favorite to most. This restaurant has been serving up smiles and scoops of happiness for decades. During its reign, Friendly's ice cream cakes have become a beloved tradition, evoking memories of childhood joy and carefree summer days. With every slice, you're transported back to a simpler time when the biggest worry was choosing which flavor to devour first.
The restaurants feature take-away services that include a variety of ice cream cakes made with signature ice cream. From the traditional Celebration cake to the decadent Krunch cakes, you can grab one on the way home from work and let the good times roll the moment you arrive. What's great is that these cakes rank on the cheaper end of the spectrum, starting at $22 per cake. While they don't offer custom options, what they do offer will hit the spot.
You can also find Friendly's products in a variety of grocery stores, making them super accessible, especially in a cake pinch. With a variety of flavors and cake types to choose from, you can't go wrong.
6. Haagen-Dazs
You may know Haagen-Dazs from its popular ice cream selections in supermarkets nationwide, but the company has also stepped into the arena of ice cream cakes. Its ice cream is a decadent symphony of pure indulgence that'll make your taste buds sing with joy, so you can only imagine how good these cakes taste. Every layer is meticulously crafted, ensuring a harmonious balance of cake and ice cream in every heavenly bite. It's like a delicate dance of flavors, each one complementing the other like a match made in frozen dessert heaven.
And let's not forget about the impeccable quality of Häagen-Dazs' ingredients. The finest, premium ingredients are sourced from around the globe to create ice cream masterpieces. From velvety Belgian chocolate to ripe, succulent strawberries, no expense is spared in the quest for frozen perfection. It's like a world tour for your taste buds, with each bite transporting you to a new destination of flavor euphoria.
Unfortunately, you won't find an abundance of storefront locations, as there are roughly 200 throughout the entire country. Accessibility is a huge issue, but the cakes are well-liked. If you can find a location, we highly recommend ordering one of these signature cakes.
7. Oreo Premium Ice Cream Cake
Oreo lovers unite and enjoy the brand's ice cream cake that can be found in grocery stores throughout the country. This $24 treat features everything you love about Oreo and ice cream in the perfect marriage of flavor and texture.
Let's start with the star of the show: Oreo cookies. Those delightful rounds of chocolatey goodness with their creamy center are pure cookie magic. Now imagine those cookies crumbled, swirled, and sprinkled throughout layers of luscious ice cream. It's like a cookie explosion that takes your taste buds on a wild dance party, complete with confetti and disco lights.
Oreo knows how to play the texture game. Picture the satisfying crunch as you sink your teeth into a chunk of cookie nestled within a creamy ice cream cake. It's a texture symphony that'll have you doing the happy dance of dessert delight. Who needs a dance floor when you have an Oreo ice cream cake in hand? Grab a glass of milk, seize a slice of Oreo ice cream cake, and let the cookie magic transport you to a world of mouthwatering happiness.
8. Baskin-Robbins
Baskin-Robbins boasts a whopping 31 flavors, but it doesn't stop there. Another popular brand when it comes to ice cream, it also sells a wide variety of creative and custom ice cream cakes. From unicorns to Father's Day themes, BR has everything you could ever want in a colorful cake experience. Mint chocolate chip to pralines 'n cream cast a flavor explosion over customers that'll have you doing a happy dance before you even take a bite.
While some feel they can top BR's cakes with a self-made creation, Baskin-Robbins truly crafts the most extraordinary ice cream cakes that will leave you begging for more. With incredible flavors, stunning designs, luxurious ice cream, and toppings extravaganza, this company takes the cake — literally.
However, you will only find these in a Baskin-Robbins store, making it tough for some people to buy and enjoy. They can also be a bit pricy with small sheet cakes starting at $23 and 6-inch round cakes starting at $37. But you can customize away, making these cakes super versatile and the perfect addition to any type of celebration.
9. Reese's Premium Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cake
Reese's fans rejoice in the wake of the brand's premium peanut butter ice cream cake. Reviews swear this cake tastes just like any one of the company's candy products. This ice cream cake is not for the faint of heart, though. It's a peanut butter lover's dream come true: A velvety canvas of rich peanut butter ice cream with ribbons of peanut butter sauce weaving through every layer. It's like a peanut butter symphony that sings harmoniously with each heavenly mouthful.
Unlike some of the other options, this one contains a lot of processed and unhealthy ingredients like high-fructose corn syrup. But hey, treat yourself, right? (The answer is a resounding yes!)
This ice cream cake option is also way easier than most to procure, as they're located at most local grocery stores. However, you have to really love peanut butter to enjoy it. Nut-free friends, this one just isn't for you, but there are a wealth of other options out there for indulging and celebrating.
10. Jon Donaire
Jon Donaire features a wide variety of ice cream cake flavors, from mudd pie to banana split. You can find these frozen treats at a variety of grocery chains, but not as many as some of the other popular brands. These stores also won't guarantee which flavors you'll find at each location, so you'll have to take what you get when you find it. But what you will find is sure to be a tasty treat.
The company's ice cream cakes are the epitome of decadence. Each bite is a sinful delight that'll have you whispering sweet nothings to your taste buds. It's like a guilty pleasure that you can enjoy without any guilt. While some feel these cakes are too sweet even for the sweetest sweet tooth, the majority of people love them. You even have the option to order the flavor of your choice.
Overall, the verdict is crystal clear: Jon Donaire's ice cream cakes are a champion of frozen delights. With indulgent flavors, eye-catching presentations, delightful textures, and sheer frozen magic, they are sure to be a crowd-pleaser!