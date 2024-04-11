Ina Garten's Trick To Prevent Key Lime Pie From Sticking To The Pan

A delicious graham cracker crust for key lime pie or any other graham cracker crust-based pie starts with butter — butter not only holds your crust together, but it lends a rich, decadent flavor to the entire pie. And while you can produce delectable results with any butter, consider using a high-quality salted butter for your pie crust. The salt will complement the buttery flavor of the crust and add an extra zing to your pie. If you only have unsalted butter, add about ¼ teaspoon salt to your crust recipe. Alternatively, for a toasty, caramelly flavor, brown your butter — just be sure to transfer it to another dish as soon as it's browned to ensure that it doesn't burn.

When you're ready to shape your crust, press your crumbs tightly into your pie pan, sides first, and don't skimp on the crust. You want a thick, even base for your filling, so go ahead and pack it in. Here's where Garten's tip comes in — it's important that you don't press down too firmly so your crust doesn't stick to your pan. Press down only enough for your shape to meld, and if you have a clean measuring cup on hand, feel free to use the bottom of it as Garten does, which will assist with shaping your crust gently without causing sticking. Thawing your pie out for 15 to 20 minutes before serving will allow that crust to loosen up a bit, too.