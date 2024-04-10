Salt Doesn't Belong In Your Kitchen, According To Tabitha Brown
Tabitha Brown has made a name for herself in the culinary community as a vegan positivity powerhouse. It's hard to think it all started so simply back in 2017 with a vegan Whole Foods sandwich. But, while Brown's platform is popular, one of her unlikely but sworn-by cooking techniques might not be.
According to Brown, salt doesn't belong in your kitchen. Some consider salt to be the most important ingredient in the culinary world, but Brown disagrees with this theory, encouraging chefs to rely on other methods of flavoring instead. As Brown shared with Real Simple, this controversial claim is one she has always followed, with the advice being passed down to her from her grandmother. "[My grandmother] said, 'Listen, when you go into a restaurant, where's your salt?' I said it's on the table. She says, 'That's where it belongs — on the table. It doesn't belong in the kitchen,'" Brown said.
According to Brown, chefs should use salt to enhance the main flavors of the dish after cooking. Using it anytime beforehand might be something of a cop-out, sacrificing the use of other fresh herbs and illuminating spices that could be in the dish instead. There are thousands of herbs and spices out there, salt being just one of them. According to Brown, when we look toward those other seasonings, the flavor possibilities become truly endless.
Brown relies on other seasonings to flavor her dishes
While Tabitha Brown typically rejects the presence of salt in the kitchen, she doesn't stay away from it entirely. As she shared with Real Simple, moderation is key. "You layer first with herbs and spices, and then if you need the salt, you add it, but it shouldn't be the main ingredient," she said.
While Brown does not typically rely on salt in her dishes, don't assume that means her impressive array of vegan creations are flavorless. Instead of this pantry staple, Brown instead uses a plethora of other spices like garlic and curry. The Southern-born cook layers her dishes with plenty of these herbs and spices, then tastes and modifies as she simmers and stirs to achieve a well-rounded dish. So, whether for the sake of your health or to leave more room for creativity in the kitchen, don't knock this suggestion until you try it for yourself.
Other chefs who leave salt out of the kitchen
Much like Tabitha Brown with veganism, Irish chef Brian McDermott made the switch to a no-salt lifestyle for his health. After 17 years as a chef, the choice was a hard one for someone who was taught to infuse dishes with loads of flavor-enhancing salt. As he shared with the Irish Independent, he swapped the condiment for other herbs and spices, which allowed dishes to shine all on their own. "The dishes I cook now are healthy, don't contain any added salt, and, above all, taste fantastic," he said. The successful experiment led him to open the No Salt Cookery School in Ireland.
Other chefs have embarked on similar journeys for health reasons, too, such as chef Jessica Goldman Foung, who faced the possibility of kidney failure unless she reduced her sodium intake. As she shared with Smithsonian Magazine, cutting out salt had more than one benefit and allowed her to extract flavor from foods naturally. "You don't even have to go to the spice rack ... you can get actual saltiness from a lot of foods themselves," she said.
Salt is an easy flavor enhancer, but there are plenty of alternatives. Just like Tabitha Brown and these other chefs, don't be afraid to try out some underrated herbs and spices in your dish instead. You might really like the switch and all the new levels of creativity that come with leaving salt on the table instead of the kitchen counter.