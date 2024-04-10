Salt Doesn't Belong In Your Kitchen, According To Tabitha Brown

Tabitha Brown has made a name for herself in the culinary community as a vegan positivity powerhouse. It's hard to think it all started so simply back in 2017 with a vegan Whole Foods sandwich. But, while Brown's platform is popular, one of her unlikely but sworn-by cooking techniques might not be.

According to Brown, salt doesn't belong in your kitchen. Some consider salt to be the most important ingredient in the culinary world, but Brown disagrees with this theory, encouraging chefs to rely on other methods of flavoring instead. As Brown shared with Real Simple, this controversial claim is one she has always followed, with the advice being passed down to her from her grandmother. "[My grandmother] said, 'Listen, when you go into a restaurant, where's your salt?' I said it's on the table. She says, 'That's where it belongs — on the table. It doesn't belong in the kitchen,'" Brown said.

According to Brown, chefs should use salt to enhance the main flavors of the dish after cooking. Using it anytime beforehand might be something of a cop-out, sacrificing the use of other fresh herbs and illuminating spices that could be in the dish instead. There are thousands of herbs and spices out there, salt being just one of them. According to Brown, when we look toward those other seasonings, the flavor possibilities become truly endless.