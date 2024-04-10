Martha Stewart's Genius Garlic Tip For More Flavorful Casseroles

Compared to other dishes, it's relatively easy to build the flavor of a casserole. This is mainly due to the fact that casseroles are baked in a single baking pan, allowing flavors from different ingredients to meld together during the cooking process. Many casserole recipes also involve longer cooking times at lower temperatures, which allows ample time for flavors to develop and intensify. You can also achieve this by making it the day before baking. However, if you want your casserole to turn out even more flavorful, Martha Stewart suggests turning to garlic. Adding this ingredient may seem like a no-brainer, but it's the way she adds it that makes a difference.

As she shared on the Potatoes episode of "Martha Stewart's Cooking School," instead of mincing the garlic and mixing it with the other casserole ingredients, the culinary personality and lifestyle entrepreneur specifically rubs it all over the sides and the bottom of the dish. Normally when you add the fresh garlic directly into the casserole, it will introduce a garlic flavor, but Stewart's technique leverages garlic's natural flavor-enhancing properties, adding depth to the flavor of the casserole without overly intensifying the garlic taste.