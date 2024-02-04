The Secret To A Truly Great Casserole Is Making It The Day Before Baking

While pre-made casseroles can remain fresh for about two days in the refrigerator, you can freeze these dishes for a longer period. In this case, you may be able to store the casserole for up to six months in the freezer without greatly impacting the quality of the dish. Keep in mind that casseroles containing raw meats should always be fully cooked before freezing.

With something like freezer-friendly macaroni and cheese, you can assemble the ingredients and place them in the freezer without the need for baking first. You just need to make sure the casserole is well protected from the chilly temperatures, as freezer burn will diminish both the taste and texture. Start by placing aluminum foil inside the baking dish before adding ingredients, making sure there's enough foil to cover the top of the mac and cheese as well. After letting the dish rest in the freezer overnight, remove the aluminum foil-wrapped casserole from the dish and secure it with an extra layer of foil before putting it back in the freezer.