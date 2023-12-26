Sweet Pickles Vs Bread And Butter: What's The Difference?

You know the drill. You're perusing the pickle aisle, looking for your regular brand amid a sea of all different cuts and flavors. Or, perhaps you're there looking for something new to try, but with so many choices, you're just not sure which jar to pick. You may find yourself wondering, what's the difference between bread and butter pickles and sweet pickles? If you've had both, then you know they're each sweet, but where do the similarities end and the differences begin?

One way to think about it is that all bread and butter pickles are sweet, but not all sweet pickles are bread and butter. In other words, bread and butter pickles are a kind of sweet pickle, but they're not the only type. As far as sweet pickles go, the bread and butter variety offers both sweet and savory flavors, which is why they make for great burger toppings.