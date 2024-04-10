Yotam Ottolenghi Puts Butter In Guacamole, And You Should Too

Normally, when you make this type of dip, you can simply smash the avocado with a fork. However, when you add butter to the mix, it's best to follow Yotam Ottolenghi's advice and toss the fruit and fat into a food processor. This helps ensure they're well-mixed and evenly blended and that you don't wind up with large chunks of butter in your guacamole.

At the same time, in order to prevent chunky bits of fat throughout the spread, you'll also want to use softened, room-temperature butter. If it's too cold, it's harder to process into a smooth, creamy consistency and mix into your dip. But, if you go too far the other way and use melted butter, the fat can separate, which can also throw off your guacamole.

Finally, it's important to think about whether or not your butter is salted. Ottolenghi recommends unsalted versions, as the sodium-laden kinds could lead to too much sodium in your dip since you typically add some into guac anyway. However, if you're a fan of this taste, you can always try it and just tread lightly as you add salt at the end.