Yotam Ottolenghi Puts Butter In Guacamole, And You Should Too
Taco night is incomplete without classic fresh guacamole, a soft and creamy spread that works well scooped on tortilla chips or piled into burritos. This classic dip is traditionally made using mashed avocados, a dash of citrusy lime juice, and chopped veggies, along with a bit of seasoning to give it a savory flavor and creamy consistency. However, if you want to lend your guacamole an even richer flavor, you might want to follow the advice Yotam Ottolenghi gives in his book, "Ottolenghi Simple: A Cookbook."
Ottolenghi recommends adding just under three ounces of butter to the dip that's made with two to three avocados to enhance the guac. Although it might sound unconventional, butter adds extra creaminess to the spread, leading to an even smoother texture. It also makes your guacamole a bit richer, enhancing the flavor of the green-hued fruit while still letting the spices and lime juice balance it out and prevent it from becoming stodgy and heavy.
Tips for adding butter to your guacamole
Normally, when you make this type of dip, you can simply smash the avocado with a fork. However, when you add butter to the mix, it's best to follow Yotam Ottolenghi's advice and toss the fruit and fat into a food processor. This helps ensure they're well-mixed and evenly blended and that you don't wind up with large chunks of butter in your guacamole.
At the same time, in order to prevent chunky bits of fat throughout the spread, you'll also want to use softened, room-temperature butter. If it's too cold, it's harder to process into a smooth, creamy consistency and mix into your dip. But, if you go too far the other way and use melted butter, the fat can separate, which can also throw off your guacamole.
Finally, it's important to think about whether or not your butter is salted. Ottolenghi recommends unsalted versions, as the sodium-laden kinds could lead to too much sodium in your dip since you typically add some into guac anyway. However, if you're a fan of this taste, you can always try it and just tread lightly as you add salt at the end.
Other ways to enhance your guacamole
While adding some butter to your dip is a surefire way to enhance the taste and texture, it's not the only secret ingredient you can mix in. Another choice is sour cream, which leads to a silky consistency while also adding a tang that pairs perfectly with the citrus notes in the dip. Plus, the sour cream can keep guacamole nice and green, making the dish taste and look better.
A similar alternative is to use mayo as an unexpected ingredient to elevate this dip. This condiment also has a tangy taste but incorporates creaminess and rich, fatty flavors that lead to a smooth outcome with extra nuance. And, once again, you can use it to prevent your spread from oxidizing before you're ready to eat it.
Whether it's mayo, butter, or sour cream you add to your guac, there are plenty of ways to get an even creamier and smoother outcome.