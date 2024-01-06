Mayo Is The Totally Unexpected Ingredient To Elevate Guacamole

Mayo is an often unsung hero of the culinary world. It will add moisture to cakes, give fluffy texture to pancakes, make for creamy scrambled eggs, and even help out mashed potatoes — there are so many unexpected uses for mayonnaise that you need to know.

It is also the ingredient needed to give your guacamole a little extra something. Yes, you read that right. Although adding mayonnaise to guacamole can be a divisive topic, plenty of people swear by it for its textural benefits. Blending just a little bit of mayo into your guacamole will help make it extra creamy and silky smooth for dipping or spreading. Plus, it introduces a little bit of mayo's tangy flavor to complement the richness of the avocado. Adding mayo to your guacamole recipe is a super simple way to get the desired consistency, using something you already have in your fridge. Why not give it a try?