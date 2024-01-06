Mayo Is The Totally Unexpected Ingredient To Elevate Guacamole
Mayo is an often unsung hero of the culinary world. It will add moisture to cakes, give fluffy texture to pancakes, make for creamy scrambled eggs, and even help out mashed potatoes — there are so many unexpected uses for mayonnaise that you need to know.
It is also the ingredient needed to give your guacamole a little extra something. Yes, you read that right. Although adding mayonnaise to guacamole can be a divisive topic, plenty of people swear by it for its textural benefits. Blending just a little bit of mayo into your guacamole will help make it extra creamy and silky smooth for dipping or spreading. Plus, it introduces a little bit of mayo's tangy flavor to complement the richness of the avocado. Adding mayo to your guacamole recipe is a super simple way to get the desired consistency, using something you already have in your fridge. Why not give it a try?
You only need a delicious dollop
It doesn't take adding much mayo to guacamole to get the job done, so no need to worry about the dip being overwhelmed by its signature tang. All you'll need to do is to start with any classic guacamole recipe (or frankly, any twist on a guacamole recipe, if that's more your style), mash the avocados, then add the mayonnaise along with the other ingredients. Most likely, you'll only need around 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise, but a good rule of thumb is to add about 1 tablespoon for every 2 avocados in your recipe.
If you're not going to use the guacamole right away, and you're trying to keep it from browning (we've all been there), mayonnaise might just come to the rescue. Adding a thin layer of sour cream and then plastic wrap over guacamole is a known anti-browning trick, fighting the oxidation of the avocados — but this can also work with mayo. Just add a thin layer on top to block oxygen from hitting the avocado, and cover it with plastic wrap. Once you're ready to eat it, mix the mayo into the guacamole and enjoy.
Once you've mastered adding mayo to guac, don't hold back
Once you add mayonnaise to your guacamole recipe, you may start feeling creative. While the purpose of mayo is to texturally elevate guacamole, it may open the door for you to experiment with other new ingredients. If you're longing for a little bit of heat in your dip, chili crisp is the ingredient your guacamole needs. It's easily drizzled in for a fiery kick of flavor. If sweetness is more of what you're searching for, diced mango or pineapple will offer up juicy tropical notes.
If you're the type of person who's willing to try mayonnaise in their guacamole, convention certainly isn't going to inhibit you. Why not take your dish up a few more notches by adding blue cheese to your next batch of guacamole for its strong, sharp, and earthy flavor? To keep things ultra-savory, try adding bacon bits, or you can marinate some shrimp and throw it in for a seafood-focused, ceviche-inspired take on the avocado classic.