Sprinkle Jell-O Mix On Grapes For The Ultimate Frozen Snack

When the weather starts warming up and chilly winter days start turning into hot and sunny ones, there's nothing like a cold, sweet snack to cool you down. A couple of favorites include ice cream and easy homemade healthy popsicles, but there's another fun and refreshing snack you can try instead — Jell-O frozen grapes.

Unlike other Jell-O desserts, you don't have to prep the powder first, either. Instead, this treat involves sprinkling the mix on grapes and freezing them to create bite-sized, flavorful frozen goodies. That also means they're incredibly easy to make and relatively quick.

To put this snack together, all you have to do is wash your grapes and pop them in a ziplock bag. Then pour in a packet of Jell-O mix and shake the whole thing up so the powder coats the grapes. Lastly, just pop them in the freezer until the grapes are frozen solid, and grab a handful or two whenever you feel a case of the munchies coming on.