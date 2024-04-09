How To Add Rice To Soup And Avoid A Mushy Mess

From savory gukbap to creamy chicken and wild rice, there's a wide variety of delicious rice-based soups to eat. While these steamy mixtures are full of wholesome flavors and satisfying textures, there is one common problem with these particular bowls that can make them not so appealing. Namely, when rice is left in the broth for too long, it absorbs too much liquid and becomes extra-bloated and soft. This leaves the soup looking more like a stew as all that delicious savory liquid gets soaked into the rice.

This issue makes for a soup lacking in appealing textures, but there is a quick and easy fix to this frustrating problem. To avoid a mushy mess, here's how you should be adding rice to soup instead: Cook your rice separately from the rest of the soup and add the grains directly into each bowl as you serve. Despite whatever your recipe instructions say, it's best to assemble rice-based soups this way to avoid over-absorption.