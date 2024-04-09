Here's How To Prevent Soggy, Watery Stuffed Peppers

Hollowing out a vegetable and filling it to the brim with meat, cheese, and rice will never fail to elicit oohs and ahhs from dinner guests. Stuffed bell peppers, with their pretty range of primary colors, are particularly show-stopping. Their vibrant beauty and delicious filling make it all the more disappointing when they end up with a soggy texture. Fortunately, all it takes is a little forethought to master a tender yet firm stuffed pepper.

First and foremost, it's essential to precook your peppers. Bell peppers contain more than 90% water, much of which is released during the cooking process. If you cook your stuffed peppers in one fell swoop, that moisture will release and end up in the final dish. Give them a jump start and prevent them from falling apart by roasting them for a short time in a hot oven. Got that down? Here are some extra steps you can take for a perfect stuffed pepper.