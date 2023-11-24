The Dire Mistake That's Making Your Stuffed Peppers Fall Apart

Stuffed peppers are a simple but crowd-pleasing dish that is not terribly difficult to execute, fairly healthy, and can easily be made vegan or vegetarian. It's a great side or even entrée for when you want to eat something on the lighter side that's still going to be satiating.

But the very phrase "stuffed peppers" is enough to make some people wince, imagining a mushy mess of overcooked vegetables and hard, undercooked filling spilling out into a bland, wet mess on your plate. Whatever kind of pepper you opt for, it's not difficult for stuffed peppers to end up going the way of the Exxon-Valdez, and it's often the result of one tiny bit of conventional recipe wisdom: Pre-cooking the peppers.

Many recipes for stuffed peppers call for you to boil (or sometimes bake) the halved bell peppers for some amount of time to soften them before putting them in the oven full of stuffing to bake for the final time. And while pre-softening them to some degree isn't a bad thing, it's easy to go overboard and end up with a mushy mess. Your best bet is to let the peppers spend a limited time pre-cooking at a high heat.