The Discontinued Good Humor Bar We're Desperate To Have Back
Nothing says summer more than an unexpected race to catch the neighborhood ice cream truck. Next to consuming the most popular ice cream flavors in America, the colorful packaged treats from your local grocery store or mobile freezer equally promote joy and nostalgia. Since Good Humor ice cream plays a crucial role in the history of the ice cream truck, some of the brand's iconic novelties have been available in a freezer near you since the 1960s. Next to the chocolate eclair and strawberry shortcake varieties, the toasted almond ice cream bar has been a Good Humor staple since the mid-20th century. However, as of 2022, this longtime classic was discontinued and became a dessert that spurred feelings of nostalgia and longing.
While products tend to come and go, this is one frozen treat ice cream lovers were sad to lose. Many sweet treat consumers couldn't get enough of those almond-flavored, crumb-coated ice cream bars. A petition through Change.org was started nearly two years ago. Die-hard fans were more than willing to help bring this Good Humor classic back to ice cream trucks and freezers near you. Comments from those supporting the cause were updated through 2023, and almond bar fans found a proactive way to channel their disappointment. Even though Good Humor's toasted almond treats remain a product of the past, you may be curious to learn how consumers initially reacted when discovering one of their favorite products was getting the ax.
The unfortunate loss of a longstanding confection
Good Humor confirmed the almond bar's discontinuation in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, responding to one ice cream lover in June of 2022. Another user posted their praise for the ice cream bar, stating, "What we need to do is bring it back." A year later, a user on the same thread replied with a post, asking, "Are you guys bringing back the toasted almond bars yet? Please! I'm going through withdrawals." Many dedicated fans were hoping for a triumphant return.
Even though Good Humor's Toasted Almond Ice Cream Bar was never named one of the most popular ice cream truck treats in every state, this crumb-covered treat had been a staple in the brand's classic lineup of novelties for decades. The Toasted Almond Ice Cream Bar was introduced in the 1960s alongside its original chocolate-coated vanilla ice cream bar. The iconic treat was re-released in 1992 with other favorites like the chocolate eclair and candy crunch bars.
Despite this fan favorite being discontinued, Good Humor continues to offer an array of delights, including a few crumb-covered classics and a newer Cookies & Creme bar. Still, what are the chances that the nostalgic toasted almond confection will return in the future?
It's a case of customer demand
The loss of Good Humor's Toasted Almond Ice Cream Bar has dampened the selection of treats for many ice cream lovers, but not enough for the brand to bring this confection back to the marketplace. Despite complaints from loyal consumers, Good Humor stands by its decision to cease production of the beloved treat. In a 2022 response to a disappointed consumer, Good Humor posted that the brand must "discontinue products that are less popular across the country" to offer its extensive customer base more options.
In a Reddit post from seven years ago, one social media user answered someone's inquiry on where to find Good Humor's almond bars regularly. The respondent happened to work in ice cream distribution and stated that the variety didn't bring a ton of sales, hence its low stock across the country. Also, some critics believed this flavor had an artificial amaretto taste that was too strong to be enjoyed regularly.
For those who continue to believe this ice cream bar needs to make a comeback, the Good Humor website has a page dedicated to customer requests for past nostalgic novelties. In the meantime, ice cream lovers can funnel their efforts into making homemade banana splits or consuming one of Good Humor's other longstanding classic confections.