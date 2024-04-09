The Discontinued Good Humor Bar We're Desperate To Have Back

Nothing says summer more than an unexpected race to catch the neighborhood ice cream truck. Next to consuming the most popular ice cream flavors in America, the colorful packaged treats from your local grocery store or mobile freezer equally promote joy and nostalgia. Since Good Humor ice cream plays a crucial role in the history of the ice cream truck, some of the brand's iconic novelties have been available in a freezer near you since the 1960s. Next to the chocolate eclair and strawberry shortcake varieties, the toasted almond ice cream bar has been a Good Humor staple since the mid-20th century. However, as of 2022, this longtime classic was discontinued and became a dessert that spurred feelings of nostalgia and longing.

While products tend to come and go, this is one frozen treat ice cream lovers were sad to lose. Many sweet treat consumers couldn't get enough of those almond-flavored, crumb-coated ice cream bars. A petition through Change.org was started nearly two years ago. Die-hard fans were more than willing to help bring this Good Humor classic back to ice cream trucks and freezers near you. Comments from those supporting the cause were updated through 2023, and almond bar fans found a proactive way to channel their disappointment. Even though Good Humor's toasted almond treats remain a product of the past, you may be curious to learn how consumers initially reacted when discovering one of their favorite products was getting the ax.