What You Should Eat This Cinco De Mayo (Hint: It's Not Tacos)

On Cinco de Mayo in the United States, you can usually find the margaritas flowing and the party raging. But while the holiday is often used in the U.S. as a reason to drink and have fun, its cultural roots and true meaning for celebration can be forgotten. Cinco de Mayo, while frequently misconstrued as Mexico's Independence Day, is actually a holiday marking the victory of the Mexican army over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

This Cinco de Mayo, save the tacos for your next taco Tuesday and try your hand at making a different Mexican dish instead. One traditional Mexican food that will take your tastebuds on a scintillating adventure is chalupas. A traditional Mexican street food, chalupas are perfect for entertaining a crowd if you're hosting a party, as the small tortillas make for the perfect handheld snack, or "antojito," as it's referred to in Mexico. Chalupas are similar to tostadas, with a crispy fried crunchy tortilla as the vessel for a topping of creamy, melty cheese and savory shredded meats. You can even customize your chalupas with different salsas.