The Seasoning Mistake That's Giving You Boring Slow-Cooked Meals

Even the best slow cooker recipes can be somewhat disappointing if the seasoning is lacking. Seasoning not only adds a whole world of new tastes to food, but it also brings out the inherent flavors in your favorite slow cooker dishes, including French onion soup, honey garlic chicken wings, and pulled pork dip. The key to preventing these and other slow-cooked meals from becoming hopelessly bland is to season them thoroughly, which requires a bit of a heavy hand at the spice rack.

As illustrated by the name of the beloved kitchen device, slow cookers heat and cook food over long periods of time. Extended cooking times might make for greater convenience when preparing meals, since you won't need to linger over a hot stove, but they can also reduce the impact of flavorful ingredients, which is why you must add herbs and spices liberally. Don't be afraid of over-seasoning, as much of the flavor is bound to cook off as all the ingredients simmer away together for hours. Also, focus on seasonings that pack a punch in the flavor department. This includes selections like cumin, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and turmeric.