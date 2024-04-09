The British Classic King Charles Counts As One Of His Favorite Meals

The royal family is known for hosting lavish dinners around the holidays, but they aren't shy about revealing some of their favorite foods — and the modesty might come as a surprise. Prince William and Kate Middleton once revealed that they always enjoy Indian takeout, specifically curry. King Charles, who officially took the throne after his coronation ceremony in 2023, revealed one of his favorite meals to be something a little more unusual to those outside the United Kingdom: Pheasant crumble pie.

While we might indulge in chicken pot pie in the United States, pheasant is not quite as popular here as it is in the UK — the royals even host an annual shooting event each year on Boxing Day (the day after Christmas), where they go out with family and friends to shoot pheasants. The dish is easy to make, and Charles revealed that he first had it when he received the recipe from a friend. But when he makes it himself, he sometimes subs pheasant for a different type of meat. But first, what exactly is in a traditional pheasant crumble pie?