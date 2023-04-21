King Charles III Is Opting For A Pretty Basic Coronation Lunch
As the May 6, 2023 Coronation Day approaches, more details about this historic event are being revealed. While some people will be fortunate to mark the occasion in person, others will watch from afar, but they can enjoy a taste of the food being served. Recently revealed by The Royal Family Twitter account, the Coronation Quiche is a recipe from Royal chef Mark Flanagan and is meant to be a dish that everyone can enjoy at Coronation Big Lunch celebrations. Big Lunch is traditionally a UK event where people gather to share good food, conversation, and companionship. Some people are using the historic Coronation as a reason to expand this group gathering concept. Even the Queen Consort has supported Big Lunch programs over the years.
Compared to Queen Elizabeth's Coronation Chicken, the Coronation Quiche is somewhat approachable, but that idea might be the point. If the recipe is meant to be made and enjoyed by a larger majority, the dish needs to be easy with mass flavor appeal. As seen in the official recipe, the dish is versatile, since it can be served hot or cold. While it is the centerpiece of the meal, it can be paired with other dishes, like a salad. The ingredients are readily available, and it can be modified depending on flavor preferences. If the Royal Family was looking for a dish that could be enjoyed at an outdoor gathering, is versatile, and celebrates a garden's bounty, this quiche checks all the boxes. Even though some people might question the choice or prefer a more regal dish, the Coronation Quiche might be another nod to the evolving modern monarchy.
Reaction to the Coronation Quiche is mixed
When The Royal Family revealed the recipe for Coronation Quiche, some royal watchers applauded the straightforward dish and others would have preferred a more elegant choice. Dame Prue Leith told Vanity Fair the dish was a "really good quiche." While the one she tasted at the special unveiling event had no "soggy bottom," anyone making the dish at home needs to take care to ensure the same cooking outcome. Former Royal Chef Darren McGrady was not surprised with the selection and said on Twitter, "the King loves anything with eggs and cheese." Given Charles III's affinity for the garden and outdoors, this recipe also celebrates that aspect as well.
On other hand, Felicity Cloake of The Guardian asserts that the dish is more like a spinach pie than quiche. More interesting is Cloake's commentary that the recipe is "less divisive" which might be the whole point of choosing this recipe. If the idea is to bring people together in these Big Lunch celebrations, the dish needs to have broad base appeal. Whether it is a nod to multiculturalism, a celebration of the garden, or just a tasty dish, the recipe will have a place in food history. Whether or not the Coronation Quiche becomes a beloved recipe placed on the table with the Coronation Tea Towel and celebratory china remains to be seen.