King Charles III Is Opting For A Pretty Basic Coronation Lunch

As the May 6, 2023 Coronation Day approaches, more details about this historic event are being revealed. While some people will be fortunate to mark the occasion in person, others will watch from afar, but they can enjoy a taste of the food being served. Recently revealed by The Royal Family Twitter account, the Coronation Quiche is a recipe from Royal chef Mark Flanagan and is meant to be a dish that everyone can enjoy at Coronation Big Lunch celebrations. Big Lunch is traditionally a UK event where people gather to share good food, conversation, and companionship. Some people are using the historic Coronation as a reason to expand this group gathering concept. Even the Queen Consort has supported Big Lunch programs over the years.

Compared to Queen Elizabeth's Coronation Chicken, the Coronation Quiche is somewhat approachable, but that idea might be the point. If the recipe is meant to be made and enjoyed by a larger majority, the dish needs to be easy with mass flavor appeal. As seen in the official recipe, the dish is versatile, since it can be served hot or cold. While it is the centerpiece of the meal, it can be paired with other dishes, like a salad. The ingredients are readily available, and it can be modified depending on flavor preferences. If the Royal Family was looking for a dish that could be enjoyed at an outdoor gathering, is versatile, and celebrates a garden's bounty, this quiche checks all the boxes. Even though some people might question the choice or prefer a more regal dish, the Coronation Quiche might be another nod to the evolving modern monarchy.