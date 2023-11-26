Grated Zucchini Is The Ingredient Hack For Ultra-Moist Cake

If you have a vegetable garden or live near a neighbor who does, you already know that summer's end brings the inevitable baskets filled with zucchinis. Calling this plant prolific is like calling kudzu assertive: For one thing, they flower like crazy — and there will be a fruit for every flower. If you pick the zucchini when they're a respectable size (and not the leg-sized monsters they'll eventually become), the mother plant gets the message and cranks out even more. So, what is one to do with this overabundance of summer squash? Well, there are at least 23 unexpected ways to cook with zucchini, for starters. But our chief advice is to get baking: Finely-grated zucchini is the absolute secret to the moistest cakes, brownies, and muffins. You don't even have to call it "zucchini cake" if you don't want to; you could just take credit for being a baking genius.

This is because zucchini has a very high water content. No, not just a very high water content; zucchini is basically water with a green peel — each one is 94% water, in fact. In addition, zucchini is not aggressively-flavored like its other gourd relative the pumpkin or even milder summer squash cousins. If zucchini can be said to have a flavor, it would be "vaguely sweet," or "whatever else its being baked with." This is why putting peeled and grated zucchini in your cake batter will inevitably lead to a masterpiece that will stay moist for days.