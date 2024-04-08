An Ordering Pro-Tip For Stronger Chai At Starbucks

From iced, shaken espressos to toasty matcha lattes, the Starbucks menu is vast and versatile, and it's no secret that its employees can customize orders to suit the tastes of its millions of daily customers, even if the drink modifications are longer than the Book of Genesis. If you're a Starbucks sommelier who's regularly on the hunt for cheeky coffee and tea hacks, there's one chai latte tip that will give you stronger-tasting sips without making your barista do backflips.

A Starbucks chai latte is made with black tea infused with cloves, cinnamon, ginger, black pepper, cardamom, and star anise to provide the woodsy taste of the tea with a cozy and warming depth. The concentrated tea blend is combined with water and milk for a creamy, full-bodied latte-drinking experience. However, ordering the latte without water will give you a stronger taste of chai and a bigger hit of caffeine. Tea concentrates are brawny, intense forms of a blend's flavor profile, but when water is introduced, this strapping intensity is diluted for more palatable and less activating sips. Requesting a Starbucks chai latte without water culminates in a beverage with a more robust chai flavor that's subtly curbed by the introduction of milk, ensuring that your morning or afternoon pick-me-up flaunts bold but never brash flavors with a heavy-handed caffeine kick.