The One Easy Way To Prevent Sticky Rice Noodles
Whether you're making a slurpy noodle soup or a lip-smacking stir fry, rice noodles are a great choice for their slippery texture and chewiness, able to soak up stir-fry sauces and broths alike. But due to their high starch content, rice noodles can quickly devolve into a clumpy, sticky mess instead of the slurpable goodness you're looking for.
There are a variety of Asian noodles to choose from as you dive into creating delicious noodle dishes at home. Still, while rice noodles may seem a bit more difficult to get right, you just need to follow one easy trick to ensure your rice noodles don't stick together. Just as it's important to rinse your white rice before cooking it, the same is true for your rice noodles, which are made of rice flour. Give your rice noodles at least one rinse before cooking, and you'll remove that sticky starch that easily clumps up the noodles. It's one small step that'll pay off and make for a more enjoyable rice noodle experience.
The perfect amount of time to cook your rice noodles
Rice noodles are particularly loved for their tenderness, offering a more toothsome texture than other noodles. The rinsing helps the noodles maintain this texture, but you want to be sure you don't rinse the rice noodles too much. Remove too much starch by rinsing, and the noodles will become slippery, making it more difficult for any sauces to cling to them.
Instead of tossing them into a pot of boiling water as you might with other noodles or pasta, you'll need to take a different approach. It's best to soak your rice noodles in a bowl of hot water instead. It's easy to overcook delicate rice noodles, so this soaking method keeps you in control. They only need about 10-15 minutes to soak, and even though you may find they don't fully cook using this method, don't fret. They'll finish cooking with the rest of your ingredients, whether in a sauce, stir-fry, or soup. The soaking prevents the rice noodles from getting lost in the boiling water, another way they can turn into a clumpy mess.
Ways to use your perfectly cooked rice noodles
Once your noodles have finished cooking, it's best to drain them of the cooking liquid and then shock them with a quick rinse of cold water. This will stop the noodles from cooking while you prepare your other ingredients. Remember not to over-rinse too much here either, as you've already rinsed the rice noodles before cooking — you still want some of that starch.
Now that your rice noodles are nice and bouncy, it's time to put them to good use. If you're looking for a stir-fry mixture to combine with your rice noodles, try topping them with dumpling filling. This method works great if you have any leftover filling after making homemade dumplings. A minced meat mixture can make for the perfect stir-fry base. Toss it in a pan with a few crunchy veggies like carrots or snow peas.
You can make your noodles spicy with a kung pao sauce, or keep things savory and nutty with a satay peanut sauce. And, of course, rice noodles are the bedrock of Vietnamese pho if you're looking for a warm, comforting soup. No matter how you choose to enhance your rice noodles, start with a brief rinse, and you'll master the technique of no-clump, no-stick rice noodles in no time.