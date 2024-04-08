The One Easy Way To Prevent Sticky Rice Noodles

Once your noodles have finished cooking, it's best to drain them of the cooking liquid and then shock them with a quick rinse of cold water. This will stop the noodles from cooking while you prepare your other ingredients. Remember not to over-rinse too much here either, as you've already rinsed the rice noodles before cooking — you still want some of that starch.

Now that your rice noodles are nice and bouncy, it's time to put them to good use. If you're looking for a stir-fry mixture to combine with your rice noodles, try topping them with dumpling filling. This method works great if you have any leftover filling after making homemade dumplings. A minced meat mixture can make for the perfect stir-fry base. Toss it in a pan with a few crunchy veggies like carrots or snow peas.

You can make your noodles spicy with a kung pao sauce, or keep things savory and nutty with a satay peanut sauce. And, of course, rice noodles are the bedrock of Vietnamese pho if you're looking for a warm, comforting soup. No matter how you choose to enhance your rice noodles, start with a brief rinse, and you'll master the technique of no-clump, no-stick rice noodles in no time.