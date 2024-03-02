For The Absolute Best Rice Noodles, Soak Them First

If you're an enthusiastic cook of noodle-based Asian dishes like pad Thai, chicken pad see ew, or pho, no doubt dried rice noodles are one of your pantry staples. Chances are you've followed the cooking instructions on the package and boiled your rice noodles, often ending up with either a clumpy, undifferentiated mass or plain mush instead of elegant individual strands. Our advice is to pre-cook dried rice noodles by soaking them in room-temperature water, which will not only rehydrate them but eliminate overcooking. The length of the soak, as you might imagine, depends on the size of the noodle — but is typically only as long as an hour and often much less.

The reason that soaking beats boiling has to do with rehydration. Dried rice noodles come in many shapes and sizes, but they all have one thing in common — well, two things: Rice flour and water, which are the main two ingredients. (Rice flour, by the way, is nothing more than ground-up rice.) Both boiling and soaking will rehydrate the noodles, but a rapid boil will quickly overcook them, releasing gelatinized starches and creating lumps and clumps. Moreover, soaking dried noodles not only allows them the time to rehydrate thoroughly (allowing for proper cooking), it rinses starch off their exterior, reducing the risk of clumping.