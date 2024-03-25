Serving Dinner On Colorful Plates? Ina Garten Doesn't Approve

Take an extra close look at all the pictures of food on Ina Garten's Instagram, her blog, and in the pages of every "Barefoot Contessa" cookbook. Whether it's a dessert, a starter, or a full meal, you'll notice that almost every single dish is served on a white plate. This is no coincidence — the celebrity chef once revealed in an interview with CNN Underscored that she doesn't think using colorful plates is always the best idea when hosting.

"I definitely like white. The plate is really about what makes the food look best and I like it set against a white background," she explained to the outlet. "I never like plates that have patterns on them." Garten also shared in the Ask Ina section of her website that her go-to is the dinnerware from Williams-Sonoma and Crate & Barrel, specifically from the brands Pillivuyt and Apilco, because of their "huge range of white china."