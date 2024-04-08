The Genius TikTok Hack For Frying Fish Without The Smell

While cinnamon's potent spice can easily hide the smell of fish, there are other ingredients that will work just as well in a simmer pot to get rid of the smell of fried fish. For example, vinegar can easily get the job done. As it boils and evaporates, vinegar will bind with the oceanic smells present in the air, and its natural acidity will overpower the alkaline nature of the fishy odors. To try this trick, boil white or apple cider vinegar with water in a pot as your fish cooks.

If you're out of vinegar, boiling other acidic ingredients such as citrus fruit will have the same effect. Options like lemon, grapefruit, or orange peel will work well, so use whatever you have on hand. Finally, baking soda is another equally powerful deodorizer, and can also kill odors in your fridge. So, if you've got some leftover fish, you might want to place a bowl in there with them too.

To really keep those marine odors at bay as you fry fish, boil some cinnamon and see just how well it can trap all those fishy smells. With this easy fix in mind, you don't have to compromise on enjoying a delicious meal alongside an unsavory odor. Maybe you really can have it all.