Why Brian Baumgartner Says You Shouldn't Skimp On The Beans For Chili

When it comes to creating the ideal chili, Brian Baumgartner places one ingredient above all others: beans, beans, and more beans. "I actually enjoy a couple of different varieties of beans in [my chili], both the kidney and the pinto," explains "The Office" actor during his interview with Mashed. Baumgartner describes how his recent partnership with Bush's Beans changed up his chili game, as well as the perfect method for adding beans to this staple meal.

"I take a slow-cook approach to the chili that I make, in general, but the beans, you need to put in later," Baumgartner said. Beans cook faster than the rest of the ingredients in a chili, resulting in a soft, soggy texture when overdone. To avoid one of the numerous mistakes you can make with homemade chili, adding beans to the mix later ensures they remain firm while still soaking up the flavors from your chili of choice.

A recipe for Baumgartner's bean chili can be found on Bush's website, as well as in the actor's cookbook, which is currently available to purchase on Amazon.