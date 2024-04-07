Give Your Potato Salad A Smoky Twist With Barbecue Sauce

Next to hamburgers, hot dogs, and zesty coleslaw, nothing makes spring and summer cookouts more complete than a delicious potato salad. Comprised of cooked potatoes and a mixture of mayonnaise, mustard, spices, and various veggies or sweet and tangy extras, a classic potato salad can be made into several varieties depending on the adjoining meal or side dishes. While most classic recipes today are doctored variations of traditional German potato salad – which consists of cooked potatoes, bacon, onion, and a sharper mustard flavor — feel free to tailor-make your next batch of creamy potatoes into more of a smoky-flavored delight.

Let's say you're hosting an outdoor dinner party and gearing up to make all your meaty favorites like pork ribs and slow cooker pulled pork. What better way to make your potato salad more barbecue-friendly than to add some barbecue sauce to the mix? Instead of changing your classic recipe entirely, par down on the mayo, add a dash of barbecue sauce to your potato salad ingredients, and mix. And if you're looking for a more substantial change, make further adjustments. You can transform your usual potato salad into a tasty, unconventional side dish by enhancing your standard list of ingredients and using complementary add-ins.